Reema Al Sadlan - The First Saudi Woman to Win Gold Stevie Award for Women in Business

“We are immensely proud of Reema winning this prestigious award, which brings great honour to DHL Express Saudi Arabia and reflects the success of our commitment to women’s empowerment,” said Faysal Elhajjami, Saudi Arabia Country General Manager. “Reema is the only Saudi female to have won the Gold Stevie Award for Women in Business this year and she is climbing up the ranks in DHL Express Saudi Arabia .”

Reema Al Sadlan was born in Saudi Arabia and graduated from King Faisal University in 2008. Following her graduation she joined DHL Express in 2009 as a Customer Inquiry Advisor. After two successful years in the role she later moved on to the role of Tracing Advisor for one year and was later promoted to the role of Key Accounts Executive, in which she served for two years.

Expressing her happiness at winning the award, Reema said “I thank DHL for the great opportunity they have given me and providing the platform to get to where I am now, and I also thank all my colleagues for their help and support.”

Advertisement

In 2015, Reema was promoted yet again to the role of Customer Service Training & Development Manager, also becoming the first female facilitator of DHL’s Certified International Specialist program, followed by her successful acquisition of the Certified Master Facilitator, before moving on to become a ‘Train the Facilitator’ in the Middle East.

This year Reema spearheaded two initiatives which ultimately led her to winning the Gold Stevie Award. First was the Assessment Center project, which is a comprehensive evaluation approach that allows new candidates at DHL an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in a number of different situations. The Assessment Center initiative was fully designed and developed by Reema and will be adopted and implemented by other DHL countries in Middle East.

The second initiative English for Everyone is designed to improve the English skills of DHL employees in the customer service department in a simple way and within working hours. The implementation of this project is unprecedented in Saudi Arabia, as it has skilled DHL volunteers train their colleagues, passing on invaluable knowledge and skills in a language that is much in demand by international customers in the Kingdom.

Stevie Award winners are selected by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on five specialized juries. Their scores determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements of the finalists. The results were announced at the 14th annual awards dinner on Friday, November 17th in New York City.

Considered as an employer of choice providing promising career opportunities for males and females and with a commitment to achieving Saudization targets, DHL Express Saudi Arabia is dedicated to developing the local economy and society by empowering women in the work place, allowing them to assume responsibilities that are in line with their individual talents and that will provide them with the experience necessary to ascend the corporate hierarchy.

DHL Express operates a large call center in the Eastern Province with both male and female customer service agents. There are 60 female agents who work together in a dedicated facility separate from their male counterparts. DHL currently has a female presence in every function in the company, from operations to sales and HR.

-Ends-

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

© Press Release 2018