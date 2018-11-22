UAE-IX Soars Past 100Gbps of Traffic, Regional & Global Users Rise
Dubai: UAE-IX, an Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) initiative with support from the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), has announced today that it has exceeded 100Gbps of internet peering traffic, with over 64 regional and global customers now using the carrier-neutral Internet Exchange Platform (IXP).
Farid Faridooni, Deputy CEO Enterprise Solutions, EITC, said: “Attaining 100Gbps traffic has benchmarked our capabilities far beyond expectation and this most recent accomplishment truly highlights UAE-IX as a more than competent player in the IXP market.
He added, “With latency being reduced by up to 80 per cent and costs being reduced by up to 70 per cent for users, UAE-IX is making gallant strides towards realizing the needs of interconnected global networks, network operators and content providers in the region.”
UAE-IX, managed in partnership with Global Internet Exchange operator DE-CIX, delivers a local alternative for regional traffic exchange by localizing internet content. Initiated by EITC, with support from the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), UAE-IX improves IP network resilience, routing efficiency and the quality of the Internet experience for end-users.
The IXP is built on a fully redundant switching platform located in datamena (DX1) in Dubai. Since its inception in 2012, UAE-IX has become the biggest IXP in the Middle East and North Africa in regards to the number of participating networks and traffic volumes.
