UAE-IX Soars Past 100Gbps of Traffic, Regional & Global Users Rise  

Dubai: UAE-IX, an Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) initiative with support from the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), has announced today that it has exceeded 100Gbps of internet peering traffic, with over 64 regional and global customers now using the carrier-neutral Internet Exchange Platform (IXP).

Farid Faridooni, Deputy CEO Enterprise Solutions, EITC, said: “Attaining 100Gbps traffic has benchmarked our capabilities far beyond expectation and this most recent accomplishment truly highlights UAE-IX as a more than competent player in the IXP market.