The 'Winter Al Tahayim' season was inaugurated under the auspices of Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, Al Sharqiyah South Governorate.

The guest at the opening ceremony emphasised the season's pivotal role in invigorating economic activities in the governorate. He lauded the diverse range of events and activities tailored for all segments of society, positioning it as a valuable addition to the ongoing tourism surge in the governorate, recently crowned as the capital of Arab tourism for 2024.

Highlighting the broader national strategy, the minister stated that the season aligns with Oman's direction to bolster economic sectors, fostering diversity and sustainability across governorates. The aim is to organise events that attract visitors and contribute significantly to local economies. The minister expressed delight in the ministry’s active participation, particularly in the international dates and honey exhibition, anticipating that it would enhance the season's appeal and drive increased demand. He extended his best wishes for the success of the season and commended those responsible for its organisation.

The opening ceremony commenced with a tour of various sections, starting with the inauguration of the international dates and honey exhibition featuring around 180 companies.

This was followed by visits to the creativity corner, interactive children's section and the games area.

Mohammed bin Ali bin Amer Akaak, Wali of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, and Chairman of the Organising Committee, outlined the event's primary objectives.

These include showcasing the tourism and environmental richness of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, promoting tourism, attracting investments and unveiling investment opportunities in the tourism sector. The event aims to create a distinctive entertainment and tourism hub for citizens and visitors alike, generating added value and benefiting society at large.

The opening ceremony included the screening of a documentary on the 'Winter of Al Tahayim' season and featured various themed sections such as the desert adventure corner, astronomy camp, culinary arts corner, Bedouin tent corner, archaeological collectibles, the Al Rababa section, and the craftsmen's market.

