Ibri – The Municipal Council of Dhahirah has unveiled plans to develop Khattaan Cave as part of a wider package of development projects aimed at promoting domestic tourism and stimulating commercial activity across the governorate.

The announcement was made during the council’s first regular meeting of the year, which reviewed a range of service and development initiatives aligned with efforts to enhance economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for residents.

Located in Ibri, around 8km from the town centre, Khattaan Cave is known for its striking geological formations and reflective rock surfaces that resemble marble, earning it the local name ‘Marble Cave’. Access to the site remains difficult, with visits currently limited to experienced guides.

As part of its tourism agenda, the council discussed engaging consultancy services to design and develop the cave, alongside initiatives to enhance other geological and natural attractions in the governorate. Members were briefed on plans by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and put forward a number of observations and recommendations.

The meeting also reviewed proposals to establish a civil defence and ambulance unit to serve remote areas of Dhahirah. In addition, discussions covered plans for an integrated public transport station and upgrading the existing bus facilities to improve urban mobility, ease traffic congestion and support safe and sustainable transport.

Other items on the agenda included proposals to instal comprehensive signage at development projects and company work sites, as well as recommendations submitted by the development, health and environmental affairs committees. The council took the necessary decisions on the issues raised.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

