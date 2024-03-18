The World Health Organization chief voiced alarm Monday after Israeli forces launched an operation at Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, warning the fighting was "endangering health workers, patients and civilians".

"We are terribly worried about the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He cautioned that "any hostilities or militarisation of the facility jeopardise health services, access for ambulances, and delivery of life-saving supplies".