Muscat – Farmers in the Najd region of Thumrait in Dhofar governorate have registered an impressive production of nearly 5,940 tonnes of wheat during the 2022-23 season, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) reported.

The high output is a direct result of the ministry’s initiatives to encourage farmers to adopt innovative cultivation methods.

The ministry has been taking several steps to increase food production in the country following the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 to make the sultanate food sufficient.

Eng Said Muslim al Kathiri, Director of the ministry’s Thumrait wing, informed that the cultivated area for this year was approximately 2,100 hectares across 81 farms.

Kathiri attributed the increase in production to the ministry’s dedicated efforts and programmes that include expansion of the cultivation area, implementation of agricultural mechanisation, modern irrigation systems, as well as use of high-quality seed varieties.

The ministry is also conducting regular campaigns to combat agricultural pests and diseases, besides protecting crops from birds. It has even intensified awareness campaigns to educate farmers on the importance of timely engagement in agricultural activities.

To support farmers, the ministry provides wheat varieties known for their quality and productivity, including Wadi Quriyat 226, 227, 308, and 110.

“The ministry continues its work to further expand the cultivation area for wheat, with the expectation of farmers achieving excellent production during the next season,” Kathiri further added.

On May 31, the Council of Ministers approved a plan to allocate RO5mn to be utilised till 2027 for aiding wheat production in the country.

Additionally, usufruct lands in several governorates of Oman will be assigned for wheat cultivation so as to bolster food security and stabilise strategic stocks of essential commodities.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).