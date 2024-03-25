Saudi Arabia's poultry industry has reached a new peak, producing a staggering 100 million kilograms in February 2024, marking a historic achievement.

This milestone is the result of a joint effort between the government and private sector entities. The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) underscored the pivotal role played by the Agricultural Development Fund in providing essential support and funding for poultry ventures. Furthermore, MEWA highlighted the significance of stringent biosecurity protocols to ensure these projects meet top international standards.

The private sector has been instrumental in this growth, leading to significant production increases. MEWA has recognized these companies' efforts by awarding them the "Saudi GAP" quality mark, which signifies their commitment to excellence. This accomplishment is in line with Vision 2030's objectives of enhancing the private sector's role in economic development and contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The poultry industry in Saudi Arabia has shown consistent growth over the years, a testament to MEWA's strategic agricultural planning. This plan focuses on the agricultural sector's overall advancement, with special attention to poultry, demonstrating a successful targeted strategy. This growth positions Saudi Arabia as a formidable player in the international poultry market.

