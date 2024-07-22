RIYADH — The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture confirmed that Saudi Arabia has achieved a self-sufficiency rate of 68% in mango fruit production, with an annual yield exceeding 89.5 thousand tons. Mangoes are grown in several regions across an area estimated at 6,966 hectares.



The Ministry highlighted this achievement as part of the Harvest Season campaign, which aims to spread knowledge about agricultural products, increase awareness of various seasonal fruits, and enhance the local fruit marketing system to support farmers.



The Jazan region topped the production list with an annual yield of 60,026 tons, followed by Makkah with 17,915 tons. Madinah produced 4,505 tons, Asir 2,845 tons, Tabuk 2,575 tons, Al-Baha 912 tons, Najran 347 tons, the Eastern Province 198 tons, Riyadh 117 tons, and Al-Qassim 60 tons.



The Ministry noted that mangoes are a high-return tropical crop in Saudi Arabia, with a production season lasting from April to August.



The country produces more than 20 different types of mangoes, including varieties such as Tommy Atkins, Kate, Kent, Alphonse, Sukkari, Butter, Al-Hindi, Al-Jalen, Langra, Al-Juli, Sentation, Fajr Kland, Al-Samaka, Owais, Taimur, Naomi, Valencia, Ayoun Al-Maha, Al-Zal, Palmer, Thai, and Prebo.



Mangoes are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, offering numerous health benefits. They promote digestive and heart health, strengthen immunity, reduce the risk of certain cancers, and lower the incidence of anemia. Mangoes also benefit skin and eye health.



The Harvest Season campaign aims to introduce various types of local fruits and their peak seasons, aligning with the Ministry’s policy to enhance the production and use of domestic products, raise quality and safety standards, and improve the efficiency of the local fruit marketing system. The campaign supports local farmers, aiming to increase their financial returns and contribute to the country’s agricultural development.

