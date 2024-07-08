RIYADH — Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Romania's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



The agreement aims to enhance economic development in agriculture and rural sectors and foster cooperation in adopting modern technologies.



The agreement focuses on improving agricultural production, enhancing animal resource management effectiveness, and bolstering food security and sustainable economic prosperity between the two countries. It includes collaboration in the plant and livestock sectors, with a specific emphasis on enhancing the breeding and development of livestock, sheep, and goats.



Key aspects of the agreement involve boosting agricultural product trade, cooperation in agricultural research, and advancing field crop research and plant variety development. Additionally, both parties aim to enhance collaboration in modern beekeeping technologies and automation.



This agreement underscores the commitment of Saudi Arabia and Romania to strengthening their friendly relations and fostering cooperation towards achieving sustainable development goals.

