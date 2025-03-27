Arab Finance: Egypt’s Agricultural Research Centre (ARC) signed a deal with Saudi Green Company for Agricultural Development to produce agricultural fertilizer and soil conditioners in the Nubaria region, as per a statement.

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk stressed Egypt’s commitment to attracting foreign investment, particularly from Arab and Saudi partners, to boost food security and agricultural innovation.

On his part, ARC President Adel Abdel Azim stated that this marks a major step in expanding cooperation in seed production, fertilizers, and agricultural inputs, including vegetable seeds and solar energy solutions.

Meanwhile, the Saudi company’s Chairman added that areas of cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and the ARC will also cover clean energy, medicinal and aromatic plants, and research outputs.

He also noted that production of the fertilizer plant will begin next June, with the product being marketed both inside and outside Egypt.

