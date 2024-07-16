RIYADH — Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli met with the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Mars Sangyamponsa in Riyadh. Governor of the Public Authority for Food Security Eng. Ahmed Al-Faris was present at the meeting.



They reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways of strengthening cooperation in the fields of agriculture, food security, and environment. All aspects of consolidating bilateral coordination in achieving food security, developing the livestock sector, and environmental protection and afforestation were discussed.



The meeting was attended by Undersecretary for Agriculture Eng, Ahmed Al-Eyada, Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs Dr. Osama Faqih, Director General of the General Administration of International Cooperation Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Huwaish, CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification Dr. Khaled Al-Abdulqader, and the Chairman of SALIC Engineer Sulaiman Al-Rumaih.

