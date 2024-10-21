Muscat – The latest weather maps and numerical forecasts indicate the potential for cloud formation and gradual flow starting from Monday evening in parts of the Al Wusta and Dhofar Governorates, which may lead to scattered rain. The chances of cloud formation and scattered rain, some of which may be thundery, are expected to persist from Tuesday through Thursday. Additionally, there will be activity of cumulonimbus clouds, bringing occasional thunderstorms to the Hajar Mountains.

Specialists at the National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards are closely monitoring the situation and urge citizens and residents to stay informed by following the bulletins and reports issued regarding the weather developments.

