Riyadh – Bank Albilad logged net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 700.40 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up 8.90% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 643.10 million.

The clients' deposits hit SAR 124.01 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2025, higher by 9.03% YoY than SAR 113.74 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 0.56 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 0.52 in the same period a year ago.

Assets stood at SAR 159.10 billion in Q1-25, marking an annual increase of 10.71% from SAR 143.70 billion. Investments hiked by 14.67% to SAR 26.38 billion from SAR 23.01 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits in Q1-25 fell by 11.03% from SAR 789.90 million in Q4-24.

In 2024, Bank Albilad generated net profits worth SAR 2.80 billion, an annual leap of 18.47% from SAR 2.36 billion.

Source: Mubasher

