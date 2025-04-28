Riyadh – Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company recorded 40.19% lower net profits at SAR 120.50 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The generated net profits were compared with SAR 201.50 million in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, according to the financial statements.

Revenues shrank by 15.32% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 328.20 million in Q1-25 from SAR 387.60 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 1 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 1.68 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 profits grew by 3.78% from SAR 116.10 million in Q4-24, whereas the revenues declined by 5.22% from SAR 346.30 million.

At the end of 2024, Saudi Tadawul Group registered an annual leap of 59.40% in net profit to SAR 621.80 million ($165.80 million), compared with SAR 390.10 million.

