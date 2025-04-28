Riyadh – Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (solutions) achieved net profits amounting to SAR 361 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The recorded new profits were higher by 2.26% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 353 million, according to the consolidated financial results.

Revenues edged up by 0.53% to SAR 2.82 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 2.80 billion in Q1-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 3.03 in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from SAR 2.97 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits grew by 10.39% from SAR 327 million in Q4-24, while the revenues fell by 24.30% from SAR 3.73 billion.

In 2024, the Saudi group’s net profits jumped by 33.98% YoY to SAR 1.59 billion from SAR 1.19 billion.

Source: Mubasher

