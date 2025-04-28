Riyadh – Arab National Bank (ANB) posted net profits amounting to SAR 1.30 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual growth of 5.50% from SAR 1.23 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.65 as of 31 March 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.62, according to the financial results.

Assets hiked by 13.64% YoY to SAR 264.65 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 232.88 billion, while the investments grew by 8.16% YoY to SAR 52.31 billion from SAR 48.36 billion.

The clients' deposits hit SAR 195.61 billion in Q1-25, higher by 12.07% than SAR 174.54 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2024.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits rose by 3.73% from the SAR 1.25 billion generated in Q4-24.

At the end of 2024, the lender’s profits enlarged by 21.98% YoY to SAR 4.96 billion from SAR 4.07 billion.

Source: Mubasher

