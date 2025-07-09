Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced a trading suspension on Tuesday, July 8th, 2025, as per a statement.

This decision was due to recent developments affecting market operations after a fire broke out in the Ramses telecoms data center, affiliated with Telecom Egypt, on Monday, July 7th.

Despite ongoing efforts by all parties to maintain a stable trading environment and ensure brokerage firms can efficiently communicate with all components of the trading system, the EGX stated that the halt was necessary.

The move aims to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders and uphold equal opportunity among market participants.

In related news, Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology Amr Talaat inspected the Ramses telecoms data center's site following the fire incident.

Talaat confirmed that all telecom services will gradually return to normal within 24 hours.