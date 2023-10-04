Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>‘Turkiye and Qatar to en...
TRADE

‘Turkiye and Qatar to enter into comprehensive trade, economic pact by year-end’

The pavilion – one of the largest settlement areas of expo, covering an area of 1,024sq m – aims to promote environmentally friendly and environmentally sensitive approaches to agriculture

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 4, 2023
TURKEYQATARTRADE
PHOTO
Turkiye and Qatar are expected to enter into a comprehensive trade and economic agreement by the end of this year, which would stimulate and strengthen the bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.
This was disclosed by Turkiye Minister of Trade Dr Omer Bolat as he unveiled the Ankara’s pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha.
The pavilion – one of the largest settlement areas of expo, covering an area of 1,024sq m – aims to promote environmentally friendly and environmentally sensitive approaches to agriculture, development, and technological advancement. It showcases Turkiye’s biodiversity, plant cultivation richness, plant cover, natural and geographical features.
Attaching great importance to enhancing its trade relations and economic cooperation with Qatar, with which it has deep-rooted friendship bonds; he said “we are continuing our efforts to further advance the bilateral trade volume, which reached $2.3bn in 2022.” Turkiye’s exports increased by 30.7% to $1.5bn dollars in 2022, while imports decreased by 8.6% to $773mn, he said in the presence of O Volkan Agar, deputy minister of trade; M Mustafa Goksu, Turkish ambassador in Doha; and Ali Kilickaya, director general of exports.
Optimistic that the bilateral economic relations have the potential to reach higher growth trajectory in the coming years; he said a comprehensive trade and economic agreement would be signed by the end of this year, which would stimulate investments flows (both ways) between the two countries.
The proposed agreement would abolish customs duty, he said, adding it would augur well for trade and investments.
Stressing that as many as 130 Turkish businessmen participating in the Turkish pavilion to review vistas of co-operation with their Qatari counterparts; the visiting minister said “we will like to work together” as he expect the expo to be fertile ground for co-operation.
“We see this (expo) as beginning” (of strengthening the relations between the two countries in the agricultural sector, he said. Bolat said there are 720 Turkish firms working in Qatar in various fields, and about 120 Qatari firms operating in Turkiye and have successful investments.
According to Qatar Chamber, the two countries’ bilateral trade volume reached QR8.1bn in 2022, showing an 18% annual increase, making Turkiye one of Qatar’s most significant trading partners.
Qatari companies, with $9.9bn in direct investments in Turkiye since 2002, demonstrate the importance of investment relations between two countries, he said, adding big Qatari funds have invested in Turkiye’s large big projects amounting to $19bn.
“We are doing our best (from both the sides) to stimulate bilateral investments into Turkiye and into Qatar in the near future,” according to him.
He said the potential areas where Turkiye and Qatar could collaborate further in mutual investments are in the areas of tourism, banking and financial services, renewable energy, transportation, environmental protection, information technologies, construction, and consultancy.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

TECHNOLOGY

Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing

Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing
Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing
PHILANTHROPY

MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries

MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries
MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries
ECONOMY

High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha

High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha
High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha
SUSTAINABILITY

Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future

Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future
Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices

Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices
Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices
INDUSTRIAL

Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration

Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration
Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration
DIPLOMACY

Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations

Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations
Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations
OIL

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd
Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd
MOST READ
1.

Morgan Stanley downgrades Egypt’s sovereign credit rating

2.

Sheikh Mohammed issues decree to form board for the Investment Corporation of Dubai

3.

After MidOcean Energy deal, Saudi Aramco set to make more LNG acquisitions

4.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector growth picks up in September

5.

Julius Baer Middle East sets up external asset management desk at DIFC

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Turkey's trade deficit narrows 48% in September

2

Qatar trade surplus jumps 8.7% month-on-month in August: PSA

3

Germany is interested in investing in Qatar, says former federal minister

4

Qatar's private sector exports tumble by over 30% in Q2 2023

5

Qatar-South Korea ties diversify beyond LNG, says Qatari envoy

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market

VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market
VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record

Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record
Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record
IPO

ADES Holding IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed nearly 10 times

EQUITIES

Bahrain's Dallah AlBaraka makes firm offer for Al Baraka Group for $84.3mln

EQUITIES

Dubai school operator Taaleem’s profit surges 41.5%

LATEST NEWS
1

Turkey's trade deficit narrows 48% in September

2

India's retail inflation likely to ease by December - finance secretary

3

Russia to decide in November whether to deepen output oil output cuts or raise production - Novak

4

Tourism stumble risks perfect storm for reeling Thai markets

5

Austrian National Bank forecasts 2023 inflation at 7.8%

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds