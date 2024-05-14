Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, met yesterday with American Chamber of Commerce's delegation headed by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce for Middle East and Turkey Affairs, who is visiting Qatar.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Affairs, H E Saleh bin Majed Al Khulaifi, and Ayed bin Menahi Al Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at the Ministry of commerce and Industry, and a number of Investment Promotion Agency and Qatar Financial Centre representatives.

The meeting witnessed seeking reinforcement of cooperation ties between Ministry of commerce and Industry and US Chamber of Commerce in fields like commerce, investment, and industry, besides highlighting the available economic opportunities in Qatar and the US which are a representation of the two countries potentials and capabilities. In addition to reviewing the latest updates in economic, commercial, industrial, and investment relation and ways to improve them.

The two sides discussed mechanisms of supporting joint investments, and incentivizing private sector to establish innovative investment projects in major sectors that will serve the two countries economic approaches.

The Undersecretary confirmed that this meeting embodies the strong relationships between Qatar and US and emphasizes the two countries commitment to enhance commercial and economic ties.

He also added that the US is Qatar’s 6th largest trade partner, where the trade exchange between the countries increased in 2023 to reach $6.47bn, which confirms the strong economic relations between the two.

He added that the strategic dialogue between Qatar and US, which was held recently in Washington DC, has improved the long-term partnership between the two countries, noting that the strategic dialogue is considered a crucial platform to enhance the cooperation, lift joint challenges, and explore new cooperation opportunities.

He pointed to Qatar’s 3rd National Development Strategy, stating that it promises aspiring partnership and investment opportunities between the two countries in many sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, IT, finance, agriculture, health care, and others.

During the meeting, visual presentations were viewed by Investment Promotion Agency, and Qatar Financial Centre to highlight Qatar’s national economic performance and investment climate, available opportunities, incentives provided to attract foreign investments, and the facilities and support available for American companies that are seeking business in Qatar.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry also met with H E Thea D Rozman Kendler, American Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration, who is visiting Qatar.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

