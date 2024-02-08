His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday highlighted the depth of Bahrain-Saudi relations, “a partnership which continues to be supported by His Majesty King Hamad, and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud”.HRH Prince Salman issued the statement as he arrived in Saudi Arabia to lead Bahrain’s delegation at the third Saudi-Bahraini Co-ordination Council meeting.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister was received by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and a number of senior officials.

He commended the commitment of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to strengthening bilateral co-operation and integration.HRH Prince Salman affirmed that the Saudi-Bahraini Co-ordination Council has bolstered bilateral relations, adding that the third meeting is a testament to joint commitment to further co-ordination and co-operation and reflects the strength of bilateral ties.

He also expressed the kingdom’s commitment to strengthening the Bahrain-Saudi partnership to achieve mutual goals and aspirations.He noted the progress and development witnessed by Saudi Arabia, highlighting achievements that have strengthened Saudi Arabia’s leadership regionally and internationally.HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister wished Saudi Arabia and its citizens further progress and prosperity. He was accompanied by a number of senior officials.

