Shell Oman Marketing Company (SOM) has announced the opening of new service stations, bringing its total network size to 205 strategic sites across Oman.

These expansion plans come as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to cater to the changing needs of its customers and achieve its mission of making life’s journeys better.

SOM has inaugurated phase one of its third integrated service station on Batinah Expressway in Saham which is part of an earlier agreement signed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to build four integrated service stations on the Batinah Expressway, three of which have been successfully inaugurated on this pivotal highway as follows: Saham Expressway service station in July, Twin Hoor service station in Suwaiq in June, and Liwa Expressway Service station earlier in March, respectively. The remaining service station in Suwaiq is scheduled to open within a few weeks.

Serving motorists

In addition to these mega sites, another service station, Rusayl Industrial, has opened in Wilayat Al Seeb to serve motorists arriving from the Muscat Expressway and Al-Mawaleh.

“Service stations serve motorists' needs beyond simply refueling their vehicles – we believe in the importance of providing our customers with a full integrated journey through an evolving range of quality fuels, a welcoming and comfortable break, and a retail experience that offers them convenience, quality, and choices of energy solutions and non-fuel retailing.

“The first phase of these stations will provide a range of fuel products including our best performance and efficiency fuel; Shell V-Power, that will enhance our customers’ cars performance and clean up their engines, alongside Shell Mogas 95, Shell Mogas 91 and Shell Diesel. The Batinah Expressway and Rusayl stations are positioned in strategic locations where we intend to cater to the ever-evolving demands of our customers," said Khalid Al Awaisi, Mobility General Manager at Shell Oman.

Second phase

“The second phase of the new service stations on the Batinah Expressway will include a large commercial building that will house our popular convenience store - Shell Select, Shell Café and several other outlets and prayer spaces for both men and women.

“Prioritising customer convenience, the stations also have a dedicated lane for trucks and will also offer a wide range of Shell car care services. Through an inclusive list of amenities, SOM seeks to establish these service stations as a one-stop hub to provide motorists on the expressway with everything they need to make their life’s journeys better," Al Awaisi said.

The Shell service stations on Batinah Expressway will also feature sustainability and energy efficiency solutions, including Shell Recharge service for Electric Vehicles as well as built-in solar panels, high insulating properties along with water recycling systems. This step is aligned with the company’s Powering Progress strategy and its commitment to supporting the nation to achieve the goals outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.

