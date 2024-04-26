RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Cyprus agreed on Thursday mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and special passports.



The agreement was concluded by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Cypriot Counterpart Constantinos Kombos in Riyadh on Thursday.



During their meeting, the ministers reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the ways to further enhance them in various fields, and intensify bilateral coordination on issues of common interest. They also discussed international developments and the efforts made to address them.

