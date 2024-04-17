Sweden’s Tethys Oil announced last week that it finished evaluating the potential oil resources in the South Lahan area of Block 58 in Oman.

The evaluation found six areas with a total estimated potential of 251.5 million barrels of oil (Pmean), the company said in a press statement. The estimated combined risked recoverable prospective resources are 23.8 million barrels of oil.

The third-party prospective resources audit was performed by Merlin Energy Resources.

In total, the estimated risked recoverable prospective resources for Tethys Oil’s audited identified prospects on Block 58 are 61.2 million barrels of oil.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

