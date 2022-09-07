CAIRO — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan chaired on Tuesday the meeting of the Arab Quartet Ministerial Committee on the developments of the crisis with Iran, on the sidelines of the 158th session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level.



The ministerial committee discussed the developments of the crisis with Iran, the course of Arab relations with Iran and ways to address Iranian interference in the internal affairs of the Arab countries.



It also reviewed the reports submitted by several member states of the committee on Iranian interference in the internal affairs of the Arab countries, and the periodic report of the General Secretariat of the Arab League on the clause of Iranian interference.



The Saudi minister participated in the meeting of the Arab Ministerial Committee on Action to Stop Israeli Measures in the Occupied City of Jerusalem chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi.



Prince Faisal also participated in the Arab Ministerial Committee on Follow-up of Turkish Interventions in the Internal Affairs of Arab Countries chaired by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

