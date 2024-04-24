Riyadh: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) launched the first urban vertical farm within food markets and stores.

The pioneering initiative is the first of its kind in the region, providing a unique experience for the customers and enabling them to obtain fresh food products.



The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Ahmed Al-Eyada, witnessed the launch of the project, which was implemented by one of the leading companies in modern technologies for bioagriculture using artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.



The project was implemented in the Danube markets in Riyadh, where commercial display units in the store contained small farms that included various plants and agricultural products, such as lettuce, coriander, parsley, and broccoli. Most of these products were imported from outside Saudi Arabia.



The urban farm is the beginning of a series of similar projects, which aims to reach about 600 to 1,000 farms in the retail system in all markets of the Kingdom in the next five years. They are intended to provide 20 to 40% of the need for agricultural products and vegetables.