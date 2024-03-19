Madinah: Endowment Khair Al-Madinah hospitality centers continue to provide their services to visitors during the holy month of Ramadan.



The Khair Al-Madinah initiative reflects utmost care and continuous efforts to provide the best services to visitors of Madinah through seven well-equipped hospitality centers, equipped with everything necessary to serve fasting individuals.



These centers are carefully distributed to cover all locations where visitors of Madinah gather, including the Prophet's Mosque, Quba Mosque, Al-Miqat Mosque, and Sayyid Al-Shuhada. Additionally, there are dedicated centers at the Madinah airport and train station to ensure a warm welcome and farewell for the visitors.



The Secretary-General of Khair Al-Madinah Endowment and regional head of the Council of Civil Associations, Dr. Abdul Mohsen bin Moeed Al-Harbi, indicated that the hospitality centers have provided more than 400,000 hot and cold meals to fasting visitors of Madinah through the seventh day of the holy month.



Additionally, they distributed approximately 200,000 bottles of water and 24,000 kilograms of premium dates, he said.