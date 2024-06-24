In partnership with the prestigious MICHELIN Guide, Abu Dhabi is set to showcase its gastronomic prowess though a series of bespoke content highlighting the eclectic array of incredible dining experiences in the emirate, coinciding with the 2024 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi.

Spearheaded by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), this initiative aligns with the emirate’s broader efforts to further elevate the destination as an international hub for culture and hospitality.

Published by the French tyre company Michelin, the MICHELIN Guide is widely regarded as the foremost authority on fine dining. Established in 1900, the Guide awards MICHELIN Stars – the most prestigious award in the world of gastronomy – to exceptional restaurants, with three MICHELIN Stars representing the highest accolade. The Guide currently operates in more than 40 destinations and features over 16,000 restaurants, alongside 5,000 hotels in 120 destinations, celebrating culinary excellence and promoting outstanding dining experiences.

This year, the MICHELIN Guide will publish three lists curated by their famously anonymous inspectors, highlighting the best of Abu Dhabi’s diverse selection of must-try eateries. Special MICHELIN Guide content will also highlight the unique aesthetics found in Abu Dhabi restaurants and produce a detailed exploration of traditional Emirati dishes.

The Guide will also be producing videos which explore Emirati gastronomic culture and customs, the special relationship that exists between a chef and local date producer, and an itinerary for tourists visiting the emirate, providing insights into the best places to stay, eat and explore.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi is emerging as a gastronomic hotspot, offering an array of flavours and dining experiences that appeal to both the Abu Dhabi community and global visitors to the emirate. Through our strategic alliance with the MICHELIN Guide, we are showcasing our culinary diversity and raising awareness of Abu Dhabi’s status as a must-visit foodie destination. Our mission extends beyond traditional dining, as we champion culinary talent and foster a vibrant food and hospitality sector that embraces our rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of gastronomic creativity and excellence."

This year, the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi shines light on some of the best and most creative culinary experiences in the region, including four MICHELIN-starred restaurants, each bringing together a unique harmony of flavours as well as masterful chef’s techniques. Erth became the first Emirati restaurant in the world to receive one MICHELIN Star, alongside 99 Sushi Bar, Hakkasan and Talea by Antonio Guida, which all retained their Star distinctions.

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2024 also honours six restaurants offering good quality food for good value with the Bib Gourmand distinction, with newcomers Al Mrzab and Oii joining Almayass, Beirut Sur Mer, Otoro and t’azal. Furthermore, the 2024 selection also recognises an additional 35 selected restaurants.

Last year, DCT Abu Dhabi introduced the Culinary Development Programme, aimed at attracting top culinary brands to the UAE capital over a period of five years. It will also establish a culinary school to support recruitment and training, offering core curriculum and new degree programmes in maritime sustainability and food security. The upcoming content published under the MICHELIN Guide is another stepping stone in the journey to enrich Abu Dhabi’s culinary landscape.