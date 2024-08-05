Doha - The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has increased its monitoring of local markets to strengthen its efforts in ensuring the safety of imported and domestically traded foods in Qatar.

In the first half of 2024, the Ministry inspected 60,520 shipments of imported food to verify their safety and compliance with relevant technical standards, said MOPH in a press statement on Saturday.

The total volume of imported food that met these standards was 1 billion, 168 million, and 695 thousand kilograms. Meanwhile, 985 thousand and 676 kilograms of non-compliant food were destroyed, and 211 shipments were re-exported, the statement added.

The Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health issued 155 export and re-export certificates, 104 food destruction certificates, and 48 food re-inspection certificates during the first half of the year.

During this period, there were 625 requests for the destruction of food items and 102 requests for the re-analysis of food products.

The Ministry also processed 3,119 requests for the final clearance of products and conducted 147 reviews and follow-ups on the registration of operational information for local food establishments.

As for the services provided by the Ministry of Public Health to food producers, 1,279 producers were registered in the first half of this year. The Ministry issued 1,734 certificates to food handlers and granted 766 food handler permits.

In its efforts to improve the operations of food establishments in Qatar, the Ministry of Public Health inspected 3,221 local food establishments to ensure compliance with relevant laws, standards, and technical requirements. A total of 7,022 samples from imported foods at the country\'s ports were analysed.

Additionally, 10,064 samples from local food establishments were tested for safety and quality. The "Watheq" electronic food safety system approved 21,457 food items, ensuring they met the necessary standards. Furthermore, 883 food establishments were registered under the system. The Ministry also responded to 181 public inquiries and complaints about food safety, received through the health sector\'s hotline number 16000. (QNA)

