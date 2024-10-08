Stories Lounge and Café, a brand based in the South Indian city, Bengaluru, has opened in Dubai, and promises to become a favourite among locals and tourists alike, thanks to its craft cocktails, diverse menu, exotic flavours, and scenic views of Dubai Creek.

Having debuted in the city on September 27, Stories is poised to tap into the city’s ever-growing demand for unique and immersive dining experiences.

Stories Lounge and Café first gained fame in Bangalore, where it established itself as a go-to social hub known for its vibrant atmosphere and creative cocktails.

Expanding to four successful locations across India, the brand is now making its international debut in Bur Dubai, a district celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and dynamic culinary scene.

Dubai’s F&B sector has seen remarkable growth in recent years, driven by a strong economy, booming tourism, and evolving consumer preferences. The UAE’s F&B sector projected to reach $19.98 billion in 2024.

Stories Lounge and Café brings a wide range of culinary delights to its Dubai patrons, offering a menu that blends international flavours with local twists.

Whether guests are in the mood for a casual snack or a lavish meal, Stories promises to deliver. The café’s signature craft cocktails feature a blend of both classic and innovative mixes.

Nerall Bakhai, Founder of Stories Lounge and Café, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Stories Experience to Dubai.

“Our combination of creative cuisine, craft cocktails, and premium exotic flavours, along with stunning views of Dubai Creek, will offer an experience that goes beyond the ordinary.

“We’re excited to contribute to the UAE’s dynamic F&B market and become part of the vibrant Bur Dubai community.”

