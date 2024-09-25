King Group Hospitality (KGH) is redefining dining across the UAE’s hospitality industry, with its three distinct culinary brands that will serve up an array of rich Indian and innovative vegetarian dishes, and bold Chinese-Indian fusion.

China King, Punjab by Amritsr, and Amritsr Restaurant offer diverse culinary experiences that KGH said will appeal to every palate – from fusion food lovers and vegetarians to those seeking authentic North Indian flavours.

“We’ve tapped into Dubai’s rich food culture to create a fusion menu that blends the finest elements of both Chinese and Indian cuisine, offering something truly unique,” said Vicky M Sethi, Managing Director of King Group Hospitality.

China King

China King brings together the best of Chinese and Indian cuisine, offering a unique fusion dining experience. From spicy Hakka noodles to flavourful Manchurian dishes, this restaurant has quickly become a favourite for those who appreciate bold and savoury flavours.

Its creative menu and its ability to blend two popular cuisines make it a go-to spot for Dubai’s diverse culinary crowd, a statement said.

Punjab by Amritsr

With the rising demand for health-conscious and plant-based meals, Punjab by Amritsr offers a fresh take on vegetarian cuisine.

Specialising in dishes that rival non-vegetarian meals in both flavour and heartiness, this pure vegetarian restaurant is quickly gaining popularity in the UAE.

From tandoori vegetables to creamy curries, Punjab by Amritsr said it is redefining how vegetarian dining is perceived.

“Our goal was to showcase the richness and versatility of vegetarian cuisine, ensuring that every dish is as satisfying as its non-vegetarian counterpart,” said Sethi.

Amritsr Restaurant

Founded in 2018 in Thailand, Amritsr Restaurant has become a staple for lovers of authentic North Indian food.

Known for its traditional Punjabi dishes, such as rich curries, buttery naans, and tandoor-grilled delicacies, Amritsr Restaurant has expanded rapidly across the UAE.

The restaurant continues to uphold the standards of quality and authenticity that KGH has perfected over its 52 years of expertise.

Supported by a team of over 550 professionals, King Group Hospitality said it remains committed to delivering quality, innovation, and exceptional dining experiences across the UAE.

The company said it continuously invests in state-of-the-art kitchen technology and staff training to ensure that every dining experience meets the highest standards of quality and consistency.

Looking ahead, King Group Hospitality plans to further expand its presence both within the UAE and internationally.

