Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a total value of EGP 16.50 billion over three auctions on Monday, 16 June 2025.

Holding a tenor of two years until 6 May 2027, the first issue stood at EGP 4 billion, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second issue was valued at EGP 10 billion and will mature in three years on 6 May 2028.

The third offering amounted to EGP 2.50 billion, carrying a five-year maturity period until 20 May 2030.

Additionally, the CBE unveiled floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 8 billion, with a tenor of three years until 27 May 2028.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

