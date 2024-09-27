UAE - Al Islami Foods, a leading provider of halal poultry, meat and snacking products, has unveiled its new brand positioning, which embodies the spirit of Emirati culture.

The launch event held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai was attended by key partners and distinguished guests. Inspired by the core values of innovation, youth, education, women, love, and fraternity, the repositioning centres around the belief that ‘Food is a Blessing.”

This marks a key milestone, as Al Islami reaffirms its deep-rooted commitment to delivering delicious, halal food that embodies purity and safety. By sharing nourishment and love through every bite, Al Islami aims to create joyful and cherished mealtime experiences for people and reaffirming its commitment to provide premium-quality authentic halal, healthy, and nutritional products.

Universal vibe

“Our new positioning is more than just a visual refresh; it is a reflection of our company’s soul. We believe that food is a universal vibe that brings people together and nourishes both body and spirit. By aligning our brand with the values of our founder, we are honouring our heritage while also looking forward to a future filled with innovation in halal food production that reaches communities across the world,” commented Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Managing Director of Al Islami Foods.

As a pioneer in the halal food industry, Al Islami remains committed to innovation and delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving tastes of consumers.

The company’s dedication to quality and safety has earned it recognition as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023 and being awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

CSR initiatives

Beyond providing high-quality products, Al Islami is dedicated to giving back to the community through initiatives that promote health, well-being, and sustainable practices. The company believes in empowering youth, supporting education and fostering a sense of fraternity among its customers and employees.

With its renewed focus on the blessing of food, Emirati heritage, and the founder’s values, Al Islami Foods is poised to strengthen its global leadership in providing the broadest range of halal food that is equally nutritious.

