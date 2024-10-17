Emshoot Azerbaijani restaurant, located at Souq Al Wakra Hotel, the astonishing beachside property nestled in the historic Al Wakra Souq, is set to welcome patrons from the local community and tourists to embark on an authentic dining experience that celebrates the culinary traditions and culture of Azerbaijan.

Emshoot is poised to become the premier destination for Azerbaijani cuisine in Qatar, thanks to the expertise of the hotel’s distinguished chefs. Guests can expect an authentic dining experience that honours the rich culinary traditions and vibrant culture of Azerbaijan.

The newly enhanced Azerbaijani menu showcases the use of fresh, high-quality ingredients sourced locally, including fish from the Al Wakra Local Market. This culinary offering aims to surprise and cater to the diverse needs of both tourists and local patrons seeking unique gastronomical delights.

The initiative highlights Souq Al Wakra Hotel’s commitment to strengthening Qatar’s hospitality sector by providing an authentic and warm welcome through integrated tourism products and upscale services.

Through the new menu updates, Emshoot will redefine the experience of Azerbaijani cuisine, establishing itself as the premier destination renowned for exceptional food, unmatched ambiance and the finest hospitality services.

The menu will feature a diverse array of culinary options, including Plov, a saffron rice with herbs and meat, Dovga soup, Gutab flatbread, kebabs, as we as a wide range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes.

Drawing on its rich cultural diversity, Emshoot will proudly offer an exceptional menu that showcases a wide array of delicious gastronomic options. This menu highlights the importance and variety of Azerbaijani cuisine, emphasising its unique and distinctive characteristics — most notably, the abundance of fresh, seasonal vegetables featured in every dish. Emshoot Azerbaijani Restaurant is set to welcome guests daily from 12:30pm until 11pm.

For reservations and inquires, guests can call +97444287888

