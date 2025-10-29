Doha - Under the patronage and presence of HE Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chairman of Visit Qatar, the 10th edition of the Hospitality Qatar Exhibition officially opened at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on Tuesday.

Organised by IFP Qatar, the exhibition runs from October 28 to 30, bringing together top officials, ambassadors, business leaders, and industry experts to celebrate ten years of growth and innovation in Qatar’s thriving hospitality sector.

For a decade, Hospitality Qatar has stood as the nation’s leading platform uniting professionals from hospitality, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and catering. The 2025 edition welcomes 150 exhibitors, including 100 local and 50 international participants from 20 countries, such as Argentina, Chile, India, the UAE, Algeria, China, Italy, Russia, Oman, Egypt, and the Netherlands.

Spanning a diverse range of sectors, hotels and resorts, interior design and furniture, food and beverages, catering equipment, hospitality technology, and eco-friendly solutions, the exhibition reflects Qatar’s growing reputation as a regional hub for business, investment, and sustainable tourism.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

