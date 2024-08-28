ABU DHABI: Al Ghurair Foods today marked the groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art Corn Starch Manufacturing Plant at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). This facility, a first of its kind in the region, represents a significant stride in enhancing local food production capacity and contributing to the UAE’s National Strategy for Food Security.

Spanning a 13.6-hectare site in KEZAD Area A – Al Ma’mourah, this standalone facility is designed to serve both local and international markets. Equipped with advanced technologies, it will manufacture an array of products, including native and modified starches, glucose syrups, and maltodextrin, catering to diverse sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and various industrial applications.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said, “KEZAD Group commends Al Ghurair on the groundbreaking of the Corn Starch Manufacturing plant. Al Ghurair’s mission and vision for this facility is closely aligned with our own vision, and that of the leadership of the emirate, of enhancing the role of Abu Dhabi in food security across the region, as well as creating job opportunities. This cutting-edge facility boosts our domestic production capabilities and we at KEZAD Group are proud to be part of this journey.”

John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair, said, “We’re extremely proud to break ground on this new venture under Al Ghurair Foods, which represents another significant step in our journey to support the UAE’s food security ambitions. As the first facility of its kind in the region, this project not only allows us to enhance our production capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions in the industry. By investing in cutting-edge technology and working with local partners such as KEZAD, we are continuing to play a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and ensuring the nation’s self-sufficiency in essential food categories.”

The plant will initially process 650 tons of corn per day, with the capacity to scale up to 1,000 tons daily as demand increases. The project is expected to create significant employment opportunities, with over 200 jobs being generated for the local workforce.

Turgut Yegenaga, CEO of Al Ghurair Foods and Al Ghurair Resources International, added, "This facility represents a pivotal advancement for Al Ghurair Foods, showcasing our commitment to leveraging the latest technologies for unmatched efficiency, precision, and product quality. By integrating advanced automation, we are optimising our production processes while also significantly reducing waste and energy consumption. This project reinforces our role in shaping a robust and self-sufficient food system in the UAE, while setting new industry standards for excellence."

Today’s ceremony comes a few months after Al Ghurair Foods broke the ground for a Broiler Farm at KEZAD in May.