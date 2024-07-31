Doha - Doha Municipality has organized a large-scale inspection and awareness-raising campaign of food outlets at over 155 hotels to mark the summer season and increase the families and individuals visit to hotels by the end of the academic year.

Over 30 veterinarians, alongside food inspectors participated in this 15-day surveillance campaign and was attended by officials from the municipal control department who organized health awareness sessions for more than 620 workers at hotel facilities on the significance of the role performed by food handlers in the food chain, and setting the record straight regarding the causes of foodborne illnesses, along with the effective implementation of the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP).

Additionally, 55 samples were collected from food items to be further analyzed at the Central Laboratories Unit to confirm safety and ensure they were comporting with the standard specifications.

The campaign was part of the role performed by the Ministry of Municipality, represented by the surveillance authorities in municipalities, which are vested with sweeping powers, under the provisions of Law No.8 of 1990, on regulating surveillance on foods consumed by humans, to execute the health policies in everything related to food safety.

Moreover, the campaign was intended to intensify awareness and surveillance on food and locations of its handling to ensure safety and appropriateness for human consumption, in addition to preventing circulation of any food that does not comport with the specifications. (QNA)

