Muscat – Muscat Municipality has announced the opening of Masar al Amerat, a dedicated food truck site, in collaboration with Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development. In a statement, Muscat Municipality described the project in Amerat as a fully integrated site equipped with essential services. It features 20 modern food trucks that adhere to health standards, along with recreational areas designed to meet public expectations and create diverse job opportunities.

The project aims to support small business owners and organise street vending activities in a cohesive environment. In 2023, Muscat Municipality reorganised the controls and requirements for mobile vending, streamlining rules to ensure compliance with regulations that preserve urban spaces.

The municipality said that these measures are intended to establish a legal and healthy framework for mobile vendors, ensuring public safety. According to the regulations, only Omani nationals are permitted to engage in mobile vending businesses. Vendors must apply for initial approval for their activities and must not operate without final approval from the municipality in the relevant wilayat.

All licensed vendors are required to adhere to specified health standards while conducting their business, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for the public.

