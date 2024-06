Madinah: The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture's branch in Madinah reported a significant surge in date sales at the central dates market.

Over the past week, 528,604 kilograms of dates were sold, generating over SAR7.7 million in revenue.



This increase coincides with the arrival of pilgrims and the start of the fresh date harvest in regional farms.



To ensure a smooth market experience, the ministry branch has intensified its field inspections and monitoring activities.