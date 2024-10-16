The Egyptian Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK government to foster strategic partnership between the two countries in the field of sustainable food security, as per a statement.

As per the MoU, both sides aim to exchange technical expertise and bolster bilateral cooperation by implementing a new pilot program to scale up the domestic production of wheat and boost sustainable agriculture in Egypt.

This is along with identifying cooperation opportunities based on shared priorities.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).