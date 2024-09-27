RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has achieved a significant milestone in poultry meat production during the first half of 2024.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has announced that the Kingdom recorded a record-breaking 558 million kilogrammes of poultry meat production, representing a 9 percent increase compared to the same period last year, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The ministry attributed this achievement to implementing robust biosecurity measures in poultry projects and promoting modern production technology.

The Agricultural Development Fund's generous financing of up to 70 percent of the investment cost for companies adopting modern technologies has played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the poultry sector and increasing local production.

The Kingdom's commitment to self-sufficiency in poultry meat is evident in its ongoing efforts to expand the sector through strategic investments.

By increasing production capacity, the Kingdom aims to achieve national food security, enhance local content, and create new job opportunities.