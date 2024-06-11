Planted, the fastest growing alternative protein startup in Europe, has officially entered the UAE and Middle East foodservice market.

Its products are now available for consumers to try on menus of select restaurants across the UAE, with hotel chains expected soon too.

As a Swiss purpose-driven brand, it aims to set a new standard for the plant-based meat industry by producing the highest quality plant-based meat that is high in protein content and uses only natural and clean label ingredients with no additives, thereby making it a nutritious and sustainable choice for all.

Planted has introduced its presence among key players in the UAE foodservice and Horeca (Hotel/Restaurant/Café) market and is set to roll out further partners by the end of 2024.

It aims to partner with foodservice entities in the UAE spanning hotels, restaurants, cafes, QSRs (quick-service restaurants) and entertainment and independent operators in the hospitality industry that creatively integrate brand’s plant-based meat into their menu offerings.

Current partners of Planted in the UAE include all locations of homegrown restaurant brands such as Nabati and Pizza Di Rocco as well as supermarket chains like Grandiose Supermarket.

Consumers can try Planted’s innovative products through the respective menus of their partners. Nabati – the multi-cuisine vegan restaurant serving fast-food classics will be integrating Planted’s products in their Chicken Caesar Salad and Chicken Alfredo.

Whereas the award-winning traditional Italian pizzeria Pizza Di Rocco, will be including Planted’s plant-based meat in its vegan tikka pizza.

Moreover, the premium food and grocery retailer Grandiose Supermarket, will serve Planted through various meals later this month such as plant-based chicken shawarma wrap, plant-based BBQ chicken ciabatta, plant-based BBQ chicken pizza, plant-based Kung Pau with white rice and plant-based Mexican chicken with brown rice and salsa.

“Our exclusive distribution partnership enables us to access important foodservice markets in the UAE and Middle East region and effectively plan future scaling,” said Pascal Bieri, Co-Founder; Executive Board Member of Planted.

“We are positive about the growth potential for plant-based protein in the Middle East and aim to radically alter the way in which meat is perceived, produced and consumed in the region, while inspiring meat eaters to gradually shift towards eating plant proteins with no sacrifice in terms of taste or usage.”

The brand’s distinctive focus on taste, environmental protection, health and animal welfare provide unique selling points to local and regional markets that are continually evolving in their awareness of plant-based meat and its wider impact.

Planted’s growth plans involve increasing product trial among key market segments, enhancing brand awareness, capturing sizeable market share within the UAE’s plant-based meat sector and expanding across more Foodservice and Horeca partners in the GCC by the end of 2024.

Its products were also previously integrated into menus through collaborations with plant-based vegan restaurants at COP28 in 2023. – TradeArabia News Service

