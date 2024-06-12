Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the launch of a new digital ration card service to facilitate the process of obtaining monthly allocations of food supplies and fodder.

The ministry explained that this service is part of its efforts to develop electronic services and improve the efficiency of distributing food supplies to citizens. The digital ration card is characterised by several features that ensure ease and security of use. The electronic card can be downloaded via a mobile application, allowing beneficiaries to obtain their food supplies and fodder easily.

Users can also send the card to a third party to receive the supplies on their behalf, providing greater flexibility for families and individuals in managing their needs. Additionally, the digital ration card has advanced security features, including a barcode and a PIN that is valid for only five minutes, ensuring data protection and reducing the likelihood of unauthorised use.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry noted that these steps aim to enhance confidence in the electronic system and ensure that support reaches only those who are entitled.

The ministry confirmed that this digital transformation is part of its plan to improve services provided to citizens and simplify procedures, pointing out that the new system will help reduce congestion at traditional distribution outlets and achieve greater fairness in the distribution of food supplies.

