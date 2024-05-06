Chairman of the Consumer Protection Development Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Consumer Protection Association Mishal Al-Mana has announced that the association is currently seeking approval from Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Al-Joaan to create a free electronic platform called ‘Madmoon’, reports Al-Anba daily. Al-Mana disclosed this platform aims to develop, operate and monitor buyers and sellers on social media sites; focusing on identifying producers, products and merchants. He explained that this platform will serve as a legal system for monitoring online purchasing in Kuwait. “It will bring together owners of electronic stores and auction accounts from both licensed and unlicensed social media platforms.

The main objective is to regulate electronic buying and selling operations,” he affirmed. He said ‘Madmoon’ (Guaranteed) is a national initiative by the association. It aims to develop, operate and monitor customers on Instagram and other social media platforms — whether they are sellers or buyers. He clarified that the platform is not an auction or selling entity. “It does not facilitate auctions or regular competitions. Instead, it is a free service that focuses on identifying producers, products and merchants. Its purpose is to establish a legal framework for controlling online purchasing in Kuwait, including terms, conditions and obligations. To participate, owners of electronic stores and auction accounts on licensed and unlicensed social media platforms must sign legally binding terms and conditions with the association. This ensures that electronic buying and selling operations are organized under the platform,” he elaborated.

