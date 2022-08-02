Kuwait-based gifting e-commerce platform and toy shop Teeela is set to expand in the Middle East region to tap into the $30 billion gifting market, following a Pre-Series A funding round that raised $3.75 million.

The funding was led by Saudi Arabian investment firm Wealth Well and participated by Mad'a Investment Company, Al-Akeel family and other investors.

The capital will be used to fuel the growth of the company across the GCC, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to a statement.

"This will strengthen Teeela's regional presence beyond its Kuwait headquarters as it targets the Middle East's $30 billion gifting market, including family products, children's goods and toys," the company said.

Teeela's platform provides a large selection of thousands of toys and offers customers customised and personalised gifting options, including wrapping and last-minute ordering.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com