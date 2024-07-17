Riyadh: The number of point-of-sale (POS) transactions in the Kingdom during from July 7 to 13 reached 197,524,000 transactions, with a value of SAR 11,994,930,000.



According to the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA’s) weekly POS bulletin, the number of transactions in clothing and footwear was 5,409,000, with a value of SAR677,641,000. The number of transactions in construction and building materials was 1,527,000, with a value of SAR329,784,000.



The number of operations in education was 102,000 with a value of SAR85,225,000. The number of transactions in electronic and electric devices was 1,189,000 with a value of SAR210,624,000. The number of transactions at gasoline stations was 15,206,000 with a value of SAR841,492,000. The number of transactions in health was 7,571,000 with a value of SAR775,298,000. The number of transactions in furniture was 1,126,000 with a value of SAR261,071,000. The number of transactions in hotels was 803.000 with a value of SAR269,636,000. The number of transactions in public utilities was 1,003,000 with a value of SAR69,683,000.



The number of transactions in jewelry was 193.000 with a value of SAR191,719,000 The number of transactions in miscellaneous goods and services was 24,123,000 with a value of SAR1,570,301,000. The number of transactions in recreation and culture was 2,047,000 with a value of SAR237,876,000. The number of transactions in restaurants and cafes was 55,898,000 with a value of SAR1,842,814,000. The number of transactions in beverage and food was 46,261,000 with a value of SAR1,796,452,000. The number of transactions in telecommunication was 1,409,000 with a value of SAR102,935,000. The number of transactions in transportation was 2,757,000 with a value of SAR733,168,000. The number of other transactions was 30,900,000 with a value of SAR1,999,211,000.



By city, the number of weekly POS transactions in Riyadh reached 59,870,000 with a value of SAR3,910,220,000. The number of POS transactions in Makkah reached 7,856,000 with a value of SAR459,537,000. The number of POS transactions in Madinah reached 8,090,000 with a value of SAR458,602,000. The number of POS transactions in Tabuk reached 4,162,000 with a value of SAR216,232,000. The number of POS transactions in Hail reached 3,659,000 with a value of SAR195,596,000.



The number of POS transactions in Abha reached 4,302,000 with a value of SAR224,214,000.



The number of POS transactions in Buraydah reached 4,463,000 with a value of SAR296,457,000. The number of POS transactions in Al-Khobar reached 3,962,000 with a value of SAR321,963,000. The number of POS transactions in Dammam reached 7,506,000 with a value of SAR554,258,000. The number of POS transactions in Jeddah reached 23,207,000 with a value of SAR1,713,714,000, and the number of POS transactions in other cities reached 70,447,000 with a value of SAR3,664,147,000.