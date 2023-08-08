UAE - Emirates Delivers, the e-commerce delivery platform of Emirates SkyCargo, has launched its services in Kuwait, facilitating fast, reliable, and cost-effective international delivery of items purchased from the UK and the US to shoppers in the oil-rich nation.

Whether buying from a large e-commerce retailer or an online independent boutique, making savings during international sales like Black Friday or simply shopping from country-exclusive retail outlets, Emirates Delivers provides a seamless door-to-door transport solution with competitive shipping rates to bring customers the best e-commerce purchases from the UK and the US in just 3 to 5 working days, reported Wam.

Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said: "Building on the success that Emirates Delivers has established in the UAE, we are excited to achieve the next step in our broader e-commerce strategy by expanding to Kuwait."

"To utilize Emirates Delivers, customers first have to register free of charge on its website, where they will be given a unique shipping address in both the UK and the US. This allows users to immediately start shopping online from their favourite brands, using the unique address during check-out," he stated.

Sultan pointed out that with the global e-commerce market flourishing, recent years have shown a clear uptick in markets which were not previously offered the same access and options, such as Kuwait and the wider Middle East.

"Now, more customers are searching for a reliable and trusted partner, not just to make the initial purchase from, but to handle the transportation of purchases," stated Sultan.

"Leveraging Emirates’ global network, the frequency of flights, our wide body capacity, and the trust and longstanding relationships we’ve built with consumers in market, Emirates Delivers is well placed to answer this need," he added.

