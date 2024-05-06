Bahrain Bourse (BHB) announced its commitment to the Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance, further solidifying its focus on sustainability in the capital market.

This aligns with Bahrain’s blueprint for carbon neutrality and the exchange’s broader ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) framework.

The move comes after BHB signed the Net Zero Pledge at the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) conference in Doha alongside other regional exchanges. BHB’s commitment is part of its comprehensive Sustainability Action Plan, which aims to promote ESG practices within the market.

“Bahrain Bourse recognises the importance of transparency beyond core functions,” said BHB chief executive Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa. “Joining the Net Zero Alliance reflects our commitment to sustainability in the market. We aim to catalyse change and contribute to a more sustainable future for Bahrain.”

Anthony Miller, chief co-ordinator of the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative, praised BHB’s leadership. “By joining the Net Zero Alliance, Bahrain Bourse demonstrates its commitment to a low-carbon future,” he said.

BHB has been a voluntary signatory to the UN SSE initiative since 2019 and has actively promoted ESG practices. It issued its ESG Voluntary Reporting Guideline for listed companies in 2020 and has reported its own ESG performance in its annual sustainability reports.

This latest commitment underscores BHB’s dedication to ESG principles and its role in driving a more sustainable capital market ecosystem in Bahrain.