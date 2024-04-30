Muscat: The northern and Dhofar governorates are expected to receive rains starting today till May 4, 2024.

The weather forecasts and analysis of the National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards indicate that the atmosphere of Dhofar Governorate will be affected by the flow of clouds starting tonight until Saturday, which will lead to scattered rains of varying intensity.

The heaviness of the rains is expected to increase on Thursday with wadis to flow, and the amounts of rain will range between 30 - 80 mm.

Forecast also indicate that the atmosphere of the Sultanate of Oman will be affected by a depression starting from Thursday to Saturday, as cumulus clouds are expected to flow gradually during the day on Thursday over the governorates of Al Buraimi, Musandam, Al Dhahirah and Al Dakhiliyah. North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Muscat, then extending during the evening to include governorates North Sharqiya, South Sharqiya and Al Wusta.

This weather condition will be accompanied by rain of varying intensity ranging between 20 - 60 mm which could lead to the flow of wadis.

The peak of the weather system is expected to be on Thursday.

Today scattered clouds are forecast to flow over the coastal areas of the governorate tonight to Dhofar with chances of scattered rain, sometimes heavy 5-15 mm.

Local cloud formation is expected over the Hajar Mountains during the afternoon and evening. Moderate to active southeasterly winds, with speed ranging between 10-25 knots.

