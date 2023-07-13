Pretoria:Qatar provided educational devices for schools in South Africa on the occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day.Ambassador of Qatar to the Republic of South Africa HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari presented the devices during a ceremony attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Africa Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

In a speech, Al Ansari expressed his pride in celebrating Nelson Mandela International Day, pointing out that it is not only a local national celebration for South Africa but a global celebration declared by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, and the State of Qatar is using this occasion to alleviate poverty and suffering of needy communities.

He noted Qatar's interest in supporting education around the world to ensure generations and modern societies that coexist peacefully and are able to address the challenges of the future, noting the growth of Qatar is witnessing under its wise leadership, a growth that is based on education and investment in people.

Qatar, he said, chose to support students based on its policy of supporting education and investing in minds to build better societies and based on its friendship with the Republic of South Africa.

For her part, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Africa expressed her gratitude for the Qatari donation, calling on everyone to learn about the achievements and milestones made by Qatar to benefit from its experience.

