In a significant move aligned with its Africa Pledge, Airbnb, along with the collaboration of its hosts, has launched the 2023 Airbnb Community Fund, set to disburse grants totalling $10m to various organisations across the continent. The initiative, part of Airbnb's broader commitment to economic empowerment, digital access, and sustainability in Africa until 2025, will benefit notable organisations such as The Wilderness Foundation Africa, Digify Africa, Wildlife ACT, Africa Ignite, A Rocha Kenya, and Breadline Africa.

Established in 2020, the Airbnb Community Fund has pledged to distribute $100m globally by the end of 2030, aiming to strengthen communities worldwide. In its third year, the fund has allocated $10m to support over 120 nonprofits across 44 countries and six continents. Nearly $8m of this amount was channelled through partnerships with Airbnb hosts, who played a key role in selecting organisations addressing crucial community needs.

African recipients, including The Wilderness Foundation Africa and Digify Africa, were chosen by the Airbnb Host Advisory Board, comprised of 23 hosts representing the global host community. Additionally, local Host Clubs, formed by volunteer hosts, collaborated to identify, nominate, and vote on organizations with a significant impact on their local communities.

Comprehensive support

The grants aim to support both national and regional organizations, addressing societal-level issues identified by the Host Advisory Board, as well as hyperlocal, community-based initiatives chosen by Host Club members.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Andrew Muir, CEO of Wilderness Foundation Africa, expressed gratitude for the contribution, emphasising its role in fostering lasting impacts through innovative conservation initiatives. Other recipients, such as Digify Africa and Africa Ignite, echoed appreciation for the financial support, citing its potential to extend their reach and improve their impact on Africa's digital economy.

Airbnb's ongoing commitment to community empowerment and support is evident through the Airbnb Community Fund, which, to date, has distributed over $25m to organisations in 60 countries. The funds, distributed between December 2023 and February 2024, signify Airbnb's dedication to investing in local communities, empowering hosts, and championing causes that align with the values of its stakeholders.

